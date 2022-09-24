Punjab: Rain may damage kharif crops, say experts

According to farm experts, the untimely rain, if it continues for a few more days, will hit both paddy and cotton crops.



"Rain at this stage if it continues for two-three days will affect the kharif crops. It will affect yield and quality of paddy crop which is at the harvesting stage," said Punjab Agriculture Department Director Gurwinder Singh.



Farm experts fear that rain accompanied by wind can lead to flattening of paddy crop, thus, making it difficult to harvest.



"Rain will have a negative impact on the paddy crop at this stage," Punjab Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Dr S S Gosal said.