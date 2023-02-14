Punjab row: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann snubs Governor, says the ‘elected’ trump those ‘selected'

A day after Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit questioned Bhagwant Mann over the selection of school principals for a foreign trip, the CM on Tuesday said only elected representatives should take decisions and the “selected” ones keep off.

Mann had delivered a similar snub Monday to the Governor after he sent a letter seeking details of the selection process for a recent trip by 36 government school principals to take part in a training seminar in Singapore, saying he had received complaints of “malpractices”.

Purohit had said he would seek legal advice for further action if Mann doesn’t reply within a fortnight.