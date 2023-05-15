Punjab: Sangrur court issues notice to Cong chief Kharge for Bajrang Dal defamation case

The central government had banned the PFI last year.

The petitioner's lawyer, Lalit Garg, on Monday said a few days ago, Bhardwaj had filed the defamation suit before the court here.

"The comparison of the Bajrang Dal with the PFI has impaired the name and honour of the members of the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Suraksha Parishad, who number in the crores, and also defames the followers of Lord Hanuman, who is reverentially worshipped by crores of Hindu practitioners and others," Garg said.

The petitioner has demanded special damages on amount of injury inflicted to their reputation and honour and "he has filed a Rs 100-crore defamation suit", Bhardwaj's counsel said.

Garg said the Bajrang Dal, which is a social organisation, has done many works for humanity.

In its Karnataka assembly poll manifesto, which was released on May 2, the Congress said it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI "spreading hatred" among communities on the grounds of caste and religion.

The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, according to manifesto of the Congress that won the May 10 polls, bagging 135 of the 224 assembly seats in the southern state. The BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.