Punjab Shiv Sena leader attacked with swords in Ludhiana

A Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader was grievously injured after he was attacked with swords by three assailants in full public view on Friday, 5 July, police said.

Hours after the incident, two of the assailants were arrested from Fatehgarh Sahib district. Thapar's security personnel, who was accompanying him at the time of the incident, was suspended for negligence of duty, they said.

Opposition parties targeted the CM Bhagwant Mann-led state government over the law and order situation and demanded that he step down on moral grounds.

Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar (58) was attacked when he came out of the office of the Samvedna Trust near the Civil Hospital after attending a ceremony to mark the fourth death anniversary of the trust's founder-president Ravinder Arora, police said.

The Samvedna Trust provides free ambulance service to patients and hearse vehicles.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the purported video, the assailants dressed as Nihangs approached Thapar while he was on a scooter with his securityman riding pillion.

While Thapar was speaking to the assailants with folded hands, one of them suddenly attacked him with a sword as passersby looked on. Another assailant appears to be pushing Thapar's securityman away.

After Thapar fell down, the third assailant also started hitting Thapar with a sword. Later, two of the accused fled on Thapar's scooter, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Nihangs belong to a warrior Sikh sect whose members are usually seen in blue robes, carrying traditional weapons.

Thapar, who suffered multiple injuries, was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital. Later, he was referred to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be serious, police said.