Puri firecracker explosion: Death toll mounts to 9

The death toll in the explosion of a stockpile of firecrackers in Odisha's Puri mounted to nine after three of the injured people died, a senior official said on Saturday.

A total of 21 people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

A total of 30 people were injured in the explosion that happened during Lord Jagannath's 'Chandan Yatra', a ritual, on the night of May 29.

According to information received from the Health & Family Welfare Department, three injured people died since late Friday night, the official said.