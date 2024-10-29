Puri Jagannath temple to take up issue of ‘untimely Rath Yatra’ in US with ISKCON

The Jagannath temple authorities in Puri will take up the matter with the Indian authorities of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) over its plan to hold an "untimely Rath Yatra" in the US, Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan said.

He said several socio-cultural organisations met him and expressed concern over the plan of ISKCON's Houston unit to conduct Lord Jagannath's 'Snan Yatra' (bathing festival) and Rath Yatra (chariot festival) in November, deviating from the normal practice at the temple in Puri where it is held a few months back at a stipulated time period.

Many people including priests of the Jagannath temple are of the opinion that all rituals of the Lord across the world should be observed following religious practices held at Puri, the law minister said on Monday.

The Puri Jagannath temple falls under the jurisdiction of the state government's law department.

"The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration will hold talks with ISKCON and I hope a positive result will emerge," Harichandan said.