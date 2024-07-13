Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' likely to reopen on 14 July after 46 years

The Odisha government is set to unlock the 'Ratna Bhandar' — the revered treasury of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri — on Sunday, 14 July, after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables, officials said.

The treasury was last opened in 1978.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which looks after the maintenance of the 12th century shrine, will use the opportunity to carry out repairs, they added.

"We are fully prepared for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar on Sunday. We will strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government in accordance with the Shree Jagannath Temple Act," Puri district collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said.