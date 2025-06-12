Puri Jagannath Temple’s servitor murdered, one arrested

A shocking incident has rocked the temple town of Puri, where an 80-year-old senior servitor of the Jagannath Temple, Jagannath Dixit, was allegedly murdered under mysterious circumstances.

The incident took place in the Gudia Sahi area under Puri Town Police limits on Wednesday afternoon, 11 June.

The deceased, a respected servitor from Mahasuar Sahi, had reportedly visited the Jagannath Temple on Wednesday for his daily religious duties.

The deceased's nephew, Bhimsen Dixit, stated, “My uncle had gone to the temple to offer his daily service to the deities on Wednesday. After returning home, this unfortunate incident occurred. We still don’t know who is behind this and why.”

According to police sources, his body was discovered near Rabeni Square in Gudia Sahi.