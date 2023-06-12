Puri police prohibit drones near Jagannath Temple

Ahead of Lord Jagannath’s annual Ratha Jatra on June 20, Puri police has banned flying drones near the 12th-century shrine, an official said on Monday.

The restriction will be in force till July 1, the official said, adding legal action will be taken against violators.

“Unregulated drone used by inexperienced people poses a risk to the safety of devotees. We had earlier initiated legal action against a few for violating the rules,” a senior official of Puri police said.