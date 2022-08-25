Purpose of judicial writing not to confuse reader behind veneer of complex language: SC

Supreme Court has asked the constitutional courts to structure their verdicts in a litigant-friendly language, saying " purpose of judicial writing is not to confuse or confound the reader behind the veneer of complex language".

The top court said "many judgments do decide complex questions of law and of fact. Brevity is an unwitting victim of an overburdened judiciary. It is also becoming a victim of the cut-copy-paste convenience afforded by software developers".

It said citizens, researchers and journalists continuously evaluate the work of the courts as public institutions committed to governance under law and judgment writing is hence a critical instrument in fostering the rule of law and curbing rules by the law.

The top court, which was dealing with a Himachal Pradesh High Court verdict, said it is "incomprehensible" and the court found it difficult to navigate through the "maze of incomprehensible language in the decision".

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, in a verdict last week, laid down the principles to be adopted by the constitutional courts while writing judgments, including in complex matters.

The judgment pronounced by the bench on August 16 was uploaded on the apex court's website on Wednesday.