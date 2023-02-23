Put property tax imposition on hold till economic situation improves in J-K: Azad

The Jammu and Kashmir government should postpone the imposition of property tax for a few years till the economic situation in the union territory improves, DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

He also said if his party is elected to power, it will bring back the Roshni Act under which ownership rights were given to occupants of state land.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, Azad said the economic situation in J-K over the last 35 years has become "bad" because of militancy.