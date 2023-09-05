Puthupally bypoll: Heavy voting continues as 45% polling reported

After the high-octane campaign, voting for the by-election in the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kerala’s Kottayam district has reached 45 per cent reported till 1 pm. Polling was disrupted briefly following heavy rain in various places in the constituency. The counting of votes will begin on September 8 at 8 am in the auditorium of Kottayam’s Baselius College.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of the former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy in July this year. Chandy represented the constituency in Kottayam district for more than five decades without any break until his demise on July 18.

The CPI(M), which hopes to breach the Congress bastion, has fielded DYFI leader Jaick C Thomas who had unsuccessfully contested from the constituency in 2016 and 2021 against the late Chandy. The Congress has fielded Chandy's son, Chandy Oommen. The BJP has fielded its Kottayam district president G Lijinlal.