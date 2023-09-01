Puthuppally bypoll campaign: Father Antony for Congress, son Anil for BJP

Puthuppally constituency in Kerala is set to witness an unusual sight on Friday, when a father-son duo would campaign for rival parties in the run-up to the September 5 bypoll.

While Congress veteran A.K. Antony will hit the campaign trail for Chandy Oommen, his son Anil Antony would seek votes for BJP's Lijin Lal.

Taking everybody by surprise, Anil Antony had switched over to the BJP this April and was recently elevated as the party's national spokesperson.

Eighty-three-year-old Antony is scheduled to address two public meetings in the constituency, while Anil apart from addressing corner meetings, would indulge ion door-to-door electioneering.