Putting charge sheet in public domain may violate rights of accused, victims: SC

A charge sheet filed by an investigating agency is not a public document, the Supreme Court said on Friday, holding that putting it in public domain will violate the rights of both the victim and the accused.



The top court made the observations while hearing a plea by journalist Saurav Das seeking free public access to charge sheets and final reports filed as per Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.



"If the relief as prayed in the present petition is allowed and all the chargesheets and relevant documents produced along with the chargesheets are put on the public domain or on the websites of the State Governments it will be contrary to the Scheme of the Criminal Procedure Code and it may as such violate the rights of the accused as well as the victim and/or even the investigating agency.



"Putting the FIR on the website cannot be equated with putting the charge sheets along with the relevant documents on the public domain and on the websites of the State Governments," a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar said.



The top court dismissed the PIL for lack of merit.