Delhi biker death: PWD issues sweeping safety directives
Department directs barricading, lighting and inspections of flyovers, drains and streetlights; warns of disciplinary action for lapses
The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday issued fresh directions for comprehensive safety inspections of flyovers, underpasses, roadside drains and streetlights across the city following the death of a man who fell into an uncovered pit dug in Janakpuri for Delhi Jal Board work.
In an official order, the PWD said all ongoing and future road excavation and construction works must be properly barricaded at all times during the day. At night, adequate reflective signage, warning boards, blinkers and caution tapes must be installed in line with prescribed safety norms.
“No trench, pit, or excavated portion of the road shall be left open without proper protection under any circumstances,” the order said.
The department also directed regular night inspections, particularly at sharp curves, junctions, medians, pedestrian crossings, bus stops, flyovers, underpasses and other accident-prone locations. These inspections are aimed at identifying hazards that may not be visible after dark, the order said.
The directives follow earlier instructions issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma in the wake of the fatal incident.
As part of the safety drive, daytime inspections will assess the physical condition of streetlight poles, wiring, earthing and foundations. “Any flickering, dim, or partially functional lights are to be treated as defective and repaired immediately, with temporary lighting arrangements provided if required,” the PWD said.
The orders come after the death of Kamal Dhyani (25), a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee at a private bank’s call centre. Dhyani was returning home from his office in Rohini early Friday when he fell into a pit dug up in Janakpuri for Delhi Jal Board work. Police and officials said there was a lack of proper barricading around the excavated stretch of road.
The PWD has also ordered a comprehensive inspection of roadside drains under its jurisdiction. Field officers have been directed to identify and immediately replace missing, broken or damaged drain covers. Where permanent repairs may take time, temporary protective arrangements must be put in place without delay, and compliance reports maintained at the division level, the order said.
Special attention has also been directed towards the inspection of flyovers, bridges, road over bridges and underpasses. “Crash barriers and railings at these structures are to be thoroughly checked, and any damaged or missing components must be repaired or replaced on priority. No flyover or bridge will be allowed to remain in an unsafe condition,” the department said.
The PWD further instructed officials to provide crash barriers or guard rails along roads running parallel to nallahs, drains, water bodies or depressions. Temporary protective measures are to be ensured wherever permanent installations are pending to eliminate risks to road users, it added.
Emphasising accountability, the department warned that any negligence or failure to comply with the safety directives would be viewed seriously. “Responsibility will be fixed on the concerned officials, and disciplinary action under relevant rules will be initiated in the event of any accident or unsafe condition being noticed,” the order said.
The PWD cautioned that lapses in adopting prescribed safety precautions during road works not only endanger human life but also bring disrepute to the department and invite serious legal and disciplinary consequences.
