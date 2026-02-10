Delhi biker death: PWD issues sweeping safety directives

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday issued fresh directions for comprehensive safety inspections of flyovers, underpasses, roadside drains and streetlights across the city following the death of a man who fell into an uncovered pit dug in Janakpuri for Delhi Jal Board work.

In an official order, the PWD said all ongoing and future road excavation and construction works must be properly barricaded at all times during the day. At night, adequate reflective signage, warning boards, blinkers and caution tapes must be installed in line with prescribed safety norms.

“No trench, pit, or excavated portion of the road shall be left open without proper protection under any circumstances,” the order said.

The department also directed regular night inspections, particularly at sharp curves, junctions, medians, pedestrian crossings, bus stops, flyovers, underpasses and other accident-prone locations. These inspections are aimed at identifying hazards that may not be visible after dark, the order said.

The directives follow earlier instructions issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma in the wake of the fatal incident.

As part of the safety drive, daytime inspections will assess the physical condition of streetlight poles, wiring, earthing and foundations. “Any flickering, dim, or partially functional lights are to be treated as defective and repaired immediately, with temporary lighting arrangements provided if required,” the PWD said.

The orders come after the death of Kamal Dhyani (25), a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee at a private bank’s call centre. Dhyani was returning home from his office in Rohini early Friday when he fell into a pit dug up in Janakpuri for Delhi Jal Board work. Police and officials said there was a lack of proper barricading around the excavated stretch of road.