Quarrel at Delhi hospital, emergency services briefly hampered

"She stated that she got an electric shock during the day time and came to the hospital for medical treatment. The doctor advised her to get the ECG test conducted. While the ECG was being conducted the male nurse asked her to remove cloth near her heart area, she misunderstood this and got angry," Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.



It is at this juncture, the woman along with her husband started shouting and other patients also gathered. "A PCR call was made regarding obstructing and closing of emergency services," the senior official said.