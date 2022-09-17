Queen Elizabeth II: the history of royal funerals and how this one will be different

The commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II







Many facets of royal commemorations since 1901 remain integral to the arrangements in 2022 but there are new elements.



Some of these features result from advances in television and electronic media, others are a tribute to an even longer reign than Queen Victoria's.



The state of the union of the United Kingdom has also influenced the plans that the civil service and Buckingham Palace have maintained and regularly revised since the 1930s for the demise of the Crown known more recently under the code name Operation London Bridge .



The union has weakened since 1952, with the development of independence parties and devolved administrations. The plans include events to help sustain the monarchy's position in the different parts of the union during the delicate transition between sovereigns. As such, the new king and queen consort will attend national memorial services in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.



The unexpected element was the Queen's death in Scotland, which has enabled the organisation of a well-publicised and televised journey through numerous communities. It has also led to a procession and an additional public lying-at-rest of the coffin in Edinburgh to supplement the memorial service in St Giles' Cathedral.



Another factor that has influenced new additions is the public expectation that royalty should be more accessible and visible, which they have become under Queen Elizabeth II.



The transition from Elizabeth II to Charles III seemed likely to be delicate because of recurrent criticisms of the royal family, including the new king. Recent troubles relate to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York, but deeper concerns date from the breakdown of the King's first marriage, the popularity of Diana and the outpourings of grief after her death in 1997.



Consequently, additional opportunities have been created for national leaders and the public to emphasise their respect for the monarchy. The return of state funerals to Westminster Abbey, which had been common until 1760, was probably long planned.



The Abbey can accommodate a larger congregation than St George's Chapel Windsor and its central location allows more people to watch the procession as was witnessed at Diana's funeral and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother in 2002.



Moving the national service of remembrance at St Paul's Cathedral from after the monarch's funeral to the day after the Queen's death has provided a sharper focus for the start of national mourning. The new king's broadcast address, the first broadcast of an accession council and the unusually early televised message of the king's receipt of the condolences and congratulations of Parliament were all designed to ease the change of sovereign in the public consciousness.



There will now be a one-minute silence on the Sunday evening before the funeral, as well as a two-minute silence on the funeral day itself. A revival of the national day of mourning will also increase public involvement, allowing huge audiences to watch the televised funeral ceremonies and bringing massive crowds to the procession route and screening points in London.



Both the great popular admiration for the late Queen and the successful presentation of her commemoration can be measured by the extent to which members of the public are prepared to express their respect. Huge numbers of people are expected to queue for many hours, perhaps even overnight, to attend her lying-in-state for five days in Westminster Hall just as there were long queues for the lying-at-rest in St Giles' Cathedral. On the day of the funeral, even greater numbers are predicted to travel to London to witness the processions and ceremonies in and around Westminster Abbey to say goodbye.