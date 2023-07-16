'Queen of West Coast', 117-year-old Flying Ranee, gets sleek new LHB rakes

The favourite train of the diamond fraternity and tourists, Flying Ranee Express, partly a double-decker, zooming between Mumbai-Surat since 1906, will get a new look from Sunday – the comfortable and speedier LHB rake, a Western Railway official said here on Saturday.

The train (12921/12922), first described as the 'Queen of the West Coast', has been serving the diamond polishing hub of Surat and the country’s commercial capital Mumbai since its inception 117 years ago in 1906.

It makes the 265-km journey in around 4 hours, 40 minutes, averaging around 80 kmph and is popular with commuters travelling between the two cities, the ‘angadiyas’ (traditional couriers) community, the vacationers thronging beaches dotting its route and those going to work in either city.