Quintessential Gandhian: Cong hails Lal Bahadur Shastri's contribution on his birth anniversary

The Congress on Monday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that he empowered farmers and soldiers with his 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tributes at the memorial of the former prime minister at the Vijay Ghat here.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "From land reforms to laying the foundation of milk and green revolution, from abolishing the third class in railways to providing seats for women in buses, from the 1965 war to serving the country with Gandhian ideas – our ideal, we remember the extraordinary contribution of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji." "The simplicity of Shastri ji's life, richness of his thoughts, will always be inspirational for us," he said.