R-Day 2023: Amid security threat, Delhi Police ban drones, paragliders till Feb 15

Ahead of the Republic Day, the Delhi Police on Monday banned the flying of sub-conventional aerial vehicles over the national capital for security and safety reasons.



Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora issued the order, prohibiting the flying of aerial vehicles such as para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft till February 15.



"It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc," the order read.