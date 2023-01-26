R-Day an occasion to rededicate to Constitutional values: Kharge

While asserting that Republic Day is a solemn occasion to rededicate ourselves to the Constitution and its values, he tweeted, "Hoisted the National Flag at 10 Rajaji Marg and remembered the sacrifice of our martyrs and makers of modern India."



Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy Republic Day to all my beloved fellow Indians."



The Republic Day parade began from Kartavya Path in New Delhi with a 21-gun salute.