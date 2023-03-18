Radical Amritpal Singh held in Punjab after high-speed chase, internet services suspended

Police officials later clarified that they were unable to control the crowd as they were carrying a physical copy of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, also called Bir in Punjabi, as a shield.



As the Internet was suspended, Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and not to spread panic, fake news or hate speech.



"Punjab Police is working to maintain law and order," the Punjab Police tweeted. "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety".



Reacting to Amritpal's arrest, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said the man who "used to talk about taking up arms for Khalistan is today running away fearing the police".



"Does a Sikh ever run away? He would have faced the police if he had courage. He is running around in the streets like a jackal. I used to say earlier, too, that he has come to get our children killed. He is a man of (intelligence) agencies," he said.