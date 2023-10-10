Raghav Chadha moves Delhi HC against trial court order on govt bungalow allocation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved the high court against a trial court order ruling that he did not possess a vested right to continue occupying a government Type-7 bungalow in Pandara Road, which falls under Lutyens' Delhi after the allotment was cancelled and the privilege withdrawn.

Last week, Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik of Patiala House Courts vacated his interim order, which had directed the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to refrain from evicting him from the bungalow without following due legal process.

These bungalows in question are allocated to lawmakers who have served as Ministers, Chief Ministers, or Governors.

After Chadha's counsel apprised a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula on Tuesday that his client has been issued an eviction notice post the trial court's order, the bench allowed it for hearing on October 11.