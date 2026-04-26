Raghu Rai, poet of the lens who captured India’s soul, dies at 83

Raghu Rai, the legendary chronicler of India’s many moods and moments, passed away in the early hours of Sunday at a private hospital, bringing to a close a luminous life that helped shape the visual memory of a nation. He was 83.

For over five decades, Rai’s camera moved with quiet intensity across the country — through bustling bazaars and silent bylanes, along the fault lines of history and into the sanctum of power. His images revealed India in all its contrasts: its tenderness and turmoil, its fragility and force. Whether capturing the intimacy of everyday life or the magnitude of historic events, his work transcended documentation, becoming a profound meditation on a nation in motion.

His son, Nitin Rai, said the veteran photographer had fought a long and determined battle with cancer. Diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, Rai had initially responded well to treatment, even as the illness later spread to his stomach and was brought under control. In recent weeks, however, the disease advanced to his brain, compounded by age-related complications.

He is survived by his wife Gurmeet, son Nitin, and daughters Lagan, Avani and Purvai — his family the steady, unseen presence behind a life devoted to art, patience and observation.