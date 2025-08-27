Raging rivers and relentless rain: India battles widespread flood devastation
Hundreds of roads across states like Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have been damaged or washed away
India’s 2025 monsoon has brought record-breaking rains, leading to devastating floods across several states. The relentless downpours have severely damaged infrastructure, crippled essential services, and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.
Transportation network severely affected
Roads and bridges: Hundreds of roads across states like Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have been damaged or washed away. In Uttarakhand alone, over 2,600 roads were impacted, with 195 still closed. Several key bridges, including those in Kishtwar and other flood-prone areas, have collapsed, severing critical transport links.
Railways: Rail tracks in flood-affected zones have been submerged or damaged, leading to cancellations and delays, and complicating relief and rescue operations.
Communication and power disruptions
Connectivity: Floodwaters have damaged mobile towers and Internet infrastructure, causing widespread communication blackouts. Rescue teams have had to rely on satellite phones in several areas.
Power supply: Downed power lines and flooded substations have left thousands without electricity, affecting hospitals, relief operations, and daily life.
Impact on health and emergency services
Hospitals: Health facilities in affected regions are overwhelmed, with many buildings damaged or rendered non-operational. Emergency medical services face challenges in reaching stranded populations.
Rescue operations: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) are actively engaged in rescue and relief, but access to several flood-hit areas remains extremely difficult.
Housing and urban areas
Residential damage: Entire villages in regions such as Kishtwar and Dharali have been swept away, leaving thousands homeless.
Urban flooding: Cities and towns have experienced severe waterlogging, submerging roads, markets, and residential complexes. Inadequate drainage systems have worsened the situation.
Major roads and arterial streets in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Patna have been inundated, making transportation nearly impossible. Commuters face prolonged delays, and public transport services are severely disrupted.
Floodwaters have submerged local markets and commercial hubs, causing business losses and halting economic activity. Many shops and small businesses have reported damage to goods and property.
Low-lying housing societies and informal settlements have been hit hardest, with water entering homes and forcing residents to evacuate. Several apartment complexes reported basement flooding and damage to electrical systems.
Agriculture and livelihoods
Crop damage: Extensive crop losses have been reported in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and other agricultural states. Flooded fields and destroyed irrigation systems threaten food security and farmers’ livelihoods.
Economic impact: Markets and transport networks have been disrupted, affecting local economies. Many communities face financial hardships due to lost income and damaged property.
Long-term implications
The 2025 floods underscore the urgent need for resilient infrastructure, improved urban planning, and comprehensive flood management strategies. Experts warn that without significant investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, economic losses from such extreme weather events are likely to rise in the coming decades.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines