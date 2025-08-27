Raging rivers and relentless rain: India battles widespread flood devastation

India’s 2025 monsoon has brought record-breaking rains, leading to devastating floods across several states. The relentless downpours have severely damaged infrastructure, crippled essential services, and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

Transportation network severely affected

Roads and bridges: Hundreds of roads across states like Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have been damaged or washed away. In Uttarakhand alone, over 2,600 roads were impacted, with 195 still closed. Several key bridges, including those in Kishtwar and other flood-prone areas, have collapsed, severing critical transport links.

Railways: Rail tracks in flood-affected zones have been submerged or damaged, leading to cancellations and delays, and complicating relief and rescue operations.

Communication and power disruptions

Connectivity: Floodwaters have damaged mobile towers and Internet infrastructure, causing widespread communication blackouts. Rescue teams have had to rely on satellite phones in several areas.

Power supply: Downed power lines and flooded substations have left thousands without electricity, affecting hospitals, relief operations, and daily life.