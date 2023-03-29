Rahul a symbol of freedom; party would do whatever it takes to protect that symbol: Salman Khurshid

He said there is proportionality in the law and the maximum punishment is not given.



"We will also take this up in the appeal We have the right to appeal. We can go to the sessions court and if we are not satisfied there, we can go to the high court or even to the Supreme Court. We are hopeful we will get relief," he said.



The former Union minister said such cases are mostly not given priority in courts as there are too many cases pending there.



"It was surprising that this case was decided so quickly. Something was said in Kolar, Karnataka, a case was not registered there, but in Gujarat. Why? That is a big question? If the matter is outside the jurisdiction of the magistrate, then the magistrate has to inquire first whether the case can be heard there or not. This is another question and when there is an appeal, all these issues will come up. I am hopeful that the appeal will take place soon," he said.



Referring to the notice issued to Gandhi to vacate his official residence after his disqualification, Khurshid said an attempt has been made to take away his house, but no one can take away his home as the country is his home.