Rahul changes his Twitter bio, writes Dis'qualified MP

The senior Congress leader further said that he is here to defend the voice of the nation, adding: "I am not scared of prison sentence, disqualification and others. I am not that type of person and they do not understand me. I am not going to back down and will be on principle."



Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified as member of the Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case.



The Gandhi scion, who represents the Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala, was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of the People's Act.



He was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the case filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.