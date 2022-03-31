Rahul demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike

Stepping up the attack against the government over steep hike in fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the rise in petrol and diesel prices has been unprecedented and demanded its roll back.

Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, he said prices of petrol and diesel have risen nine times in the last 10 days, and the common man is the most affected due to this.

Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha carrying placards raised slogans against the government and sat on a dharna against the fuel price hike.

Among those present included Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.