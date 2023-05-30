Greetings to Goa on its Statehood Day

Goa's own chief minister also extended his greetings to the people of his state. "The journey towards statehood started with the Opinion Poll in 1967, which decided to maintain Goa as a separate and distinct State. May 30 is indeed a memorable day in the glorious political history of Goa, as it was on this day in 1987 when Goa became a full-fledged 25th State of the Indian Union. This day is a result of the struggle by Goans to protect their identity," read Pramod Sawant's official statement.

"On this historic occasion, let us remember and bow down to all the leaders, intellectuals and the people of Goa who have contributed towards the attainment of Statehood. On this day, let us resolve, rededicate ourselves to make Goa 'Swayampurna' and to achieve progress and development in all the spheres in a self-reliant manner," the statement continued.