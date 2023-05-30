Greetings to Goa on its Statehood Day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 30 May, extended his wishes to the people of Goa on their 36th Statehood Day.
"Blessed with natural beauty, rich history and a vibrant culture, Goa is a precious jewel of India's treasured land of diversity. My heartfelt greetings to the people of Goa on their statehood day," tweeted Rahul.
Goa's own chief minister also extended his greetings to the people of his state. "The journey towards statehood started with the Opinion Poll in 1967, which decided to maintain Goa as a separate and distinct State. May 30 is indeed a memorable day in the glorious political history of Goa, as it was on this day in 1987 when Goa became a full-fledged 25th State of the Indian Union. This day is a result of the struggle by Goans to protect their identity," read Pramod Sawant's official statement.
"On this historic occasion, let us remember and bow down to all the leaders, intellectuals and the people of Goa who have contributed towards the attainment of Statehood. On this day, let us resolve, rededicate ourselves to make Goa 'Swayampurna' and to achieve progress and development in all the spheres in a self-reliant manner," the statement continued.
President Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to extend her wishes. "On Goa's statehood day, my greetings to the people of the beautiful state! Goa is known for its natural beauty, exquisite beaches, warm people and the vibrant Goan culture. The state has made rapid strides in various fields. May Goa continue to prosper and become a model for sustainable development in the years to come," she tweeted.
Goa, which was a part of the Union territory of Goa, Daman and Diu, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987.
