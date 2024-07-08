Rahul flags BJP ‘mismanagement’ of Assam floods, meets victims of Manipur violence
This is Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Manipur and first after the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has won both Lok Sabha seats in Manipur
Congress MP president and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday, and met citizens displaced by the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state.
In videos and photos shared by the Congress party on social media, Gandhi can be seen interacting with individuals in a camp in Tuibong village of Churachandpur. He also greeted local leaders, workers, and volunteers outside the camp.
This is Gandhi's third visit to the state and the first after the recent Lok Sabha elections, in which Congress won both the seats from Manipur.
Earlier in the day, arriving in state capital Imphal, Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, and offered support to victims of the ongoing violence. Hours before his visit, suspected insurgents fired at an armoured vehicle belonging to the security forces in Jiribam, according to media reports.
"LoP Rahul Gandhi visits Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, meets victims of violence, and offers support in their darkest hour. His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people's cause," the Congress said in a post on X.
On his day-long trip to the northeast, Gandhi also went to Assam, where he visited relief camps housing displaced members of Manipur's Kuki-Zo community and flood-affected residents.
Attacking the BJP’s 'double-engine government' for its “gross and grave mismanagement” of Assam's flood situation, Gandhi urged the Centre to extend all possible assistance to the state. “I stand with the people of Assam; I am their soldier in Parliament,” he said.
Assam continues to reel under severe floods, impacting 24 lakh people across 30 districts, with major rivers flowing above danger levels in several areas. As per the government's own data, the floods have so far claimed more than 52 human lives, alongside those of numerous animals.
The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark in Nimatighat, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri, making the situation worse for the people residing nearby.
