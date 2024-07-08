Rahul flags BJP ‘mismanagement’ of Assam floods, meets victims of Manipur violence

Congress MP president and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday, and met citizens displaced by the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

In videos and photos shared by the Congress party on social media, Gandhi can be seen interacting with individuals in a camp in Tuibong village of Churachandpur. He also greeted local leaders, workers, and volunteers outside the camp.

This is Gandhi's third visit to the state and the first after the recent Lok Sabha elections, in which Congress won both the seats from Manipur.