Rahul Gandhi calls BJP’s Gokul move ‘theft of votes’

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of seeking to overturn the Gokul milk union election result through government-appointed directors

Maharashtra’s cabinet approved a legal amendment allowing five nominees, including four with voting rights, on eligible large cooperative boards

The Congress-led panel won 13 of Gokul’s 25 elected seats; opposition leaders have announced legal challenges ahead of the chairman’s election on 10 November

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of attempting to wrest control of Maharashtra’s Gokul milk union by changing the cooperative law after the Congress-led panel secured a narrow majority in its board election.

The criticism followed the Maharashtra cabinet’s approval on Wednesday of an amendment allowing the government to appoint five directors, four with voting rights, to certain large cooperative societies receiving state assistance.

At the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Gokul, the Congress-led panel headed by Satej Patil won 13 of the 25 elected seats on 19 October. The BJP-led Mahayuti panel secured 12.

The proposed appointments could change that balance ahead of the chairman’s election scheduled for 10 November under a Bombay High Court direction. If all four voting nominees support the Mahayuti-backed directors, their combined strength would rise to 16 against the Congress-led panel’s 13.

Rahul Gandhi described the proposal as an attempt to reverse the verdict delivered by milk producers.

“This is theft of the milk producers’ votes — adulteration in the mandate,” he wrote on X.

He accused the BJP of changing the rules after losing the election and warned that farmers would remember the move.