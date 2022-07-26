Rahul Gandhi along with several Congress leaders detained by Delhi Police

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday detained by the Delhi Police after he sat in protest with other parliamentarians against the Central government in between Parliament house and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Congress MPs carried out a peaceful protest march from Parliament House to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in wake of questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and no discussion of important issues like price rise in Parliament.



However, as the parliamentarians moved forward to give a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, the Delhi Police stopped them midway near Vijay Chowk.



Subsequently, Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, sat in protest in front of Vijay Chowk.



The protesting Congress leaders, holding placards, raised slogans against the ED and Central government.