Rahul Gandhi stresses on industrial hubs and unified GST for MSMEs

Creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate are imperative measures to shield MSMEs which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, 27 August as he shared a video of his recent visit to a chocolate-making factory in Ooty.

Rahul recently visited Moddys Chocolates, "a celebrated brand nestled in the heart of the enchanting Nilgiris mountains" as he described it. The brand has managed to capture not only the taste buds but also the hearts of chocolate enthusiasts worldwide.

As the 53-year-old leader lavished praise on the remarkably hardworking all-women workforce, he emphasised how Moddys Chocolates was not only the epitome of beautifully crafted exquisite chocolates but also an embodiment of the resilient spirit of India's micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The video shared by Rahul Gandhi offers a first hand glimpse of the captivating world of artisanal chocolate-making. The story behind this venture has been crafted by Muralidhar Rao and Swati, a dynamic couple, who have carved a niche for themselves in an industry dominated by giants.