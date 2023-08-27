Rahul Gandhi stresses on industrial hubs and unified GST for MSMEs
Gandhi visited a chocolate-making unit in Ooty on his way to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, which prompted his observations
Creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate are imperative measures to shield MSMEs which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday, 27 August as he shared a video of his recent visit to a chocolate-making factory in Ooty.
Rahul recently visited Moddys Chocolates, "a celebrated brand nestled in the heart of the enchanting Nilgiris mountains" as he described it. The brand has managed to capture not only the taste buds but also the hearts of chocolate enthusiasts worldwide.
As the 53-year-old leader lavished praise on the remarkably hardworking all-women workforce, he emphasised how Moddys Chocolates was not only the epitome of beautifully crafted exquisite chocolates but also an embodiment of the resilient spirit of India's micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
The video shared by Rahul Gandhi offers a first hand glimpse of the captivating world of artisanal chocolate-making. The story behind this venture has been crafted by Muralidhar Rao and Swati, a dynamic couple, who have carved a niche for themselves in an industry dominated by giants.
What sets Moddys Chocolates apart is not only their taste, but also the unique team that brings these delectable treats to life — the all-women workforce of 70, which forms the backbone of this thriving venture.
Like many other small and medium businesses in India, Moddys Chocolates also faces its share of problems, a significant burden being the weight of the goods and services tax (GST), which many in India often jokingly call the 'Gabbar Singh Tax', a reference to one of Hindi cinema's most iconic villains.
In his post, Rahul elaborated on how this tax structure, which was initially designed to streamline and simplify taxation, has inadvertently placed substantial pressure on MSMEs, potentially hampering their growth and sustainability.
In a landscape where larger corporations seem to have the upper hand, smaller brand like Moddys Chocolates play a crucial role in India's economic growth and employment generation, and by addressing the problems faced by small brands like Moddys Chocolate, and nurturing their growth, India can ensure to drive the spirit of the MSMEs forward, he added.
