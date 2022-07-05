Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP after Karnataka HC judge says he was threatened with transfer

In the less than two-minute-long video of court proceedings held on Monday, Justice HP Sandesh also said, "Your ADGP is so powerful and some person spoke with one of our High Court judge that came and sat with me and he says giving an example of transfer of one of another judge to another district.



"I will not hesitate to mention the name of the judge also. He came and sat by the side of me and said there is a threat to this court."



"I am glad to protect the independence of the judiciary at the cost of my judgeship. This should not happen. I will record the same in the order itself. This should not happen. You people keep on encouraging such people, the state government as well as... We have to protect the institution...Why should I hesitate," the judge is heard saying.



Justice Sandesh had made observations against the ACB last week and its functioning while hearing a bail plea of P S Mahesh, a deputy Tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner.



Two staff members of the office were arrested for receiving a bribe of Rs.5 lakh in exchange for favourable order in a land dispute.



The court had taken objection as to how senior officers were being protected and only junior staff were being prosecuted in the case.



In a related development on Monday, Manjunath J, an IAS officer and former Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner, was arrested in the same case by ACB.