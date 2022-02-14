Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over unemployment

Rahul Gandhi also took on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party and said, "The AAP does not understand Punjab and cannot take care of the state. Only the Congress understands Punjab, and can take it forward."



Rahul Gandhi further said, "Our government is not of two or three billionaires. If our government was of two to three billionaires, then in Punjab, the Congress would not have stood against farm laws. Our government is pro-farmer that is why we stood with farmers."