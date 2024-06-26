'Confident you will allow us to represent voice of India': Rahul Gandhi to Om Birla

Newly elected Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.

Gandhi assured the Lower House that the Opposition would cooperate in running it efficiently, emphasising that this cooperation must be built on a foundation of trust.

He underscored that the Speaker's responsibilities extend beyond managing the House proceedings — to safeguarding the Constitution of India.

Speaking in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I would like to congratulate you on your successful re-election. On behalf of the entire Opposition and the INDIA alliance, I extend my congratulations. This house represents the voice of India’s people and you are the final arbitrator of the voice.