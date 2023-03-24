Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha
His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.
His disqualification as Wayanad MP is effective from March 23, the day of his conviction, the secretariat said in its notification.
A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?"
"We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," tweeted Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ""We will continue to fight. The strategy from here will be discussed within the party."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines