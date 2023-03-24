Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

"We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti," tweeted Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ""We will continue to fight. The strategy from here will be discussed within the party."