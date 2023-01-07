Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over Joshimath situation

"In this bitter cold, this calamity has taken away the homes of people. I appeal to all the Congress workers there to help the people at the earliest and take them to safe places," the former Congress president said.



Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence,



Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads and fields there. Many houses have suffered subsidence, locals said.



Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk. He visited the town on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground. He also met the affected people and assured them of all help.



The central government on Friday set up a panel to conduct a "rapid study" of the occurrence of land subsidence and its impact in Joshimath in Uttrakhand.