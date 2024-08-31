Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over rising suicide rate among youths, urges govt to ensure support

This is pointing towards very deep problems socially, economically and psychologically, Gandhi noted.

"Huge unemployment, paper leaks, corruption in education, expensive studies, social oppression, economic inequality, parental pressure -- today's students are trying to find success while struggling with countless such problems," he said.

"I expect the government to make every possible plan to ease this difficult path of students and youth(s), provide them support, not obstacles in their path," he said.

Parents and guardians of the students are requested to give them mental support and encouragement, the Congress leader said.

"And an appeal to the youth of the country -- raise your voice against the problems, ask questions, demand your rights -- don't be afraid!" he said.

"I stand with you and will continue to fight from the streets to Parliament to get you your rights," he said.

Gandhi's remarks come days after a new report stated that incidents of student suicides in India have grown at an alarming annual rate, surpassing the population growth rate and overall suicide trends.

Based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the report -- "Student Suicides: An Epidemic Sweeping India" -- was launched on Wednesday at the Annual IC3 Conference and Expo 2024.

The report pointed out that while the overall suicide numbers increased by 2 per cent annually, student suicide cases surged by 4 per cent, despite a likely "under reporting" of such cases.