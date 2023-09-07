Rahul Gandhi in Brussels, to hold meeting with EU MPs & address media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day trip to Europe arrived at Belgium's Brussels on Thursday morning and will hold interactions with Indian diaspora and European Union MPs.

His EU tour comes at a time when New Delhi is scheduled to hold a much-anticipated G20 Summit in the national capital between September 9 and 10 where the leaders from the US, UK, Australia, China and others will mark their presence.

His tour also coincides with the first anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

According to party sources, the Congress leader will meet MPs of Europe in Brussels on September 7 around 2:30 p.m. and then hold a meeting with civil society at 7:30 p.m., where he will have dinner with non-Indian residents (NRIs) at around 11.30 p.m.