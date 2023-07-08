Rahul Gandhi interacts with farmers in Haryana's Sonepat

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with farmers in Haryana's Sonepat and joined them in planting rice paddies in the fields .

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi told IANS that Rahul Gandhi was on his way to Shimla when he suddenly decided to meet the farmers at Sonepat. He stopped his vehicle, went to the farmlands, drove a tractor and also tried his hands in planting the rice paddy crops.

"Even after completing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi continues to stay connected with the public," Pratapgarhi said.

According to party leaders, he also asked the farmers about the issues they are facing and about their earnings.