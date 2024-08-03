Rahul Gandhi lauds Karnataka govt's announcement on construction of 100 houses

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on 3 August lauded the Karnataka government's announcement on construction of 100 houses in the landslide-struck Wayanad in Kerala as part of extending further assistance by his state.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am deeply grateful to the people and the government of Karnataka for their generous support during these difficult times in Wayanad. Your commitment to building 100 houses for the victims of the tragic landslide is a significant step towards rehabilitation efforts. The compassion and solidarity of Indians are the strengths that Wayanad needs right now," he stated.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced the construction of 100 houses in the landslide-struck Wayanad.