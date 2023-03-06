Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on BJP, says it's a fight between courage and cowardice

"What Indian values are? What our religions tell us? What our different languages tell us? What our different cultures tell us (that) we are one country with many, many different ideas. And we have the capability of living together harmoniously without hatred without anger without disrespect. And it's when we do that, we are successful. And that was the message of the Yatra," he said.



He switched between English and Hindi during his address and once again revived his concerns over India-China relations.



Attacking the BJP, the former Congress president said, "On the other side, we have an ideology of hatred and violence, a disrespectful ideology that attacks people because of their ideas. And you must have noticed one thing that this is in the nature of BJP and the RSS."