Rahul Gandhi leads Congress tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri
The leader of the Opposition was accompanied by K.C. Venugopal at Rajghat. Prime minister Narendra Modi put out a tweet
On Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's 155th birth anniversary, Congress leaders were seen offering tributes at his memorial at Rajghat, New Delhi, led by leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the world.
Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Shastri shared the Mahatma's birthday.
The Congress leadership also commemorated on X leaders who passed away on 2 October: K. Kamaraj, former president of the party and former chief minister of Madras state (now Tamil Nadu), and C.D. Deshmukh, former union finance minister and first Indian governor of the RBI (Reserve Bank of India).
Meanwhile, the LoP posted a reel on Instagram, saying 'Bapu has taught me that if you want to live, you have to live without fear — to walk on the path of truth, love, compassion and harmony by connecting everyone.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi too on his birth anniversary.
In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.
Modi also paid tribute to India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.
He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ [victory to the soldier, victory to the farmer] and whose simplicity and honesty earned him universal respect.
The incumbent prime minister was also seen laying floral tributes at Rajghat.
With PTI inputs