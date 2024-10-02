Rahul Gandhi leads Congress tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi too on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.

Modi also paid tribute to India's second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride, Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ [victory to the soldier, victory to the farmer] and whose simplicity and honesty earned him universal respect.

The incumbent prime minister was also seen laying floral tributes at Rajghat.

With PTI inputs