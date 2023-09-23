Nation

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge lay foundation stone of Congress Jaipur office

The Congress office, a four-storey structure, will be built in the Mansarover area of the city, said PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Rahul Gandhi at Congress headquarters (photo : Congress)
PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the new building of Pradesh Congress Committee in Jaipur and unveiled a plaque, party leader said.

The Congress office, a four-storey structure, will be built in the Mansarover area of the city, said PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra.

After the ceremony, the leaders addressed the party workers from across rank and file. 

Published: 23 Sep 2023, 3:10 PM
