Rahul Gandhi meets Tripura Congress leaders at Agartala airport, discusses organisational matters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held a meeting with the Tripura Congress leaders and discussed organisational matters at the Agartala airport before leaving for poll-bound Mizoram for election campaign.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala from New Delhi by a flight and then went to Mizoram capital Aizawl by helicopter.

After meeting with the former Congress President, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that Rahul Gandhi would visit Tripura after elections in the five states.