Rahul Gandhi meets Unnao survivor after bail order, slams ‘dead society’

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the survivor of the 2017 Unnao rape case in Delhi, sharply criticising what he described as her ill-treatment by authorities and the wider justice system after the Delhi High Court suspended the sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Gandhi met the survivor at 10, Janpath — the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi — hours after the woman staged a protest in the national capital against the high court’s decision granting Sengar bail pending appeal. The meeting came amid growing outrage over the survivor’s claims of harassment and intimidation following the court order, including her apparent forceful removal from the protest site.

During the meeting, the survivor and her family placed three urgent requests before the Leader of Opposition. They asked for help in securing a top lawyer to challenge the bail order before the Supreme Court, citing fears of intimidation and lack of faith in local protection. Rahul Gandhi assured them that the Congress would arrange the best possible legal representation for the case.

The family also requested assistance in relocating to a Congress-ruled state, saying they feared they could be murdered and no longer trusted the security arrangements available to them. Gandhi said he would facilitate the relocation.

Additionally, the survivor’s husband sought help in finding a better job to support the family, a request Gandhi acknowledged positively. Both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi assured the family that they would do everything within their capacity to ensure the family's safety, dignity and access to justice.