Rahul Gandhi moves Bombay HC against defamation case over Gauri Lankesh murder remarks

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash a defamation complaint filed against him over his remarks allegedly linking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

The case against him can not be clubbed with that filed against Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury as they made the statements in question on different occasions and belong to two different parties with distinct or even opposite ideologies, Gandhi's petition said..

Justice S V Kotwal posted the plea for hearing on December 5.

Dhrutiman Joshi, a lawyer, filed a private complaint before a magistrate in Mumbai in 2017 against Rahul Gandhi, his mother and fellow Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and Yechury, seeking action against them for alleged defamation under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.