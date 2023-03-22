Rahul Gandhi must be allowed to speak first, then talks can follow: Congress on logjam in Parliament

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the government wants the party to take back its demand for a JPC on the Adani issue and in return it would drop the call for an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK, asserting there was no question of any such compromise.



Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said efforts are being made since the last few days that a "formula" or middle path is found with both the Opposition and the government relenting.



"This is unacceptable to us, these two things are completely unconnected. One is a reality. The questions we are asking are fundamental questions, this has happened. The BJP's demand of apology is just baseless, it is on false allegations. So to say that you take back your demand then we will take back the demand for an apology, we are not ready for any such bargain," he told reporters, noting that while no one from the government has talked directly to the opposition this is only being known unofficially.