Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Amidst the ‘feud’ with the ruling AAP in Punjab, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on his personal visit on Monday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

This is a private visit and not a political one, said Congress leaders.

During the visit, the MP will perform sewa (voluntary service) in the langar (community kitchen).

The Golden Temple has been witnessing hundreds of devotees lined up since morning to offer prayers owing to the holiday to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

A day before Rahul’s visit to Golden Temple, former party’s state chief Navjot Sidhu batted for the INDIA alliance.

His assertion comes at a time when a majority of party leaders, comprising state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa, have been opposing an alliance with the AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.